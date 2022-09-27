Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 68.3% in September

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 219,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.68. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $145.13 and a 52-week high of $202.21.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
