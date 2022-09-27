Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.18. 1,880,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,011,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

