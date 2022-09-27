Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.46. 3,331,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,011,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.80 and a 200-day moving average of $311.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.