Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $20.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. 271,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,142,290. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

