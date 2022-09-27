Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 926.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RPV traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,289. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.