Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 49.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.53 and its 200-day moving average is $340.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.12 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

