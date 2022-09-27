Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPYX stock opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88.

