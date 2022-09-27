Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.19 and a 52-week high of $355.15. The company has a market cap of $373.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

