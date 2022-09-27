Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 4,746 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $57.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

