Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $298.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

