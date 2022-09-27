Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 242,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 407,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,451,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

