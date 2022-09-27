Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 233,728 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 181,061 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,847,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,857,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 143,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 36,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 47,111,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,373,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

