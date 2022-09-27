Investors Buy Large Volume of Stellantis Put Options (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,855 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 2,417 put options.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 146,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Stellantis by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,291,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,544,000 after buying an additional 1,722,474 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 405,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 310,560 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 745,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 124,417 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

