Investors Buy Large Volume of Stellantis Put Options (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,855 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 2,417 put options.
Stellantis Price Performance
STLA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 146,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
