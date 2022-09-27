Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Cowen cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $2.41 on Friday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

