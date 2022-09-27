Iridium (IRD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183.00

Iridium (IRD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Iridium has a market cap of $296,035.59 and approximately $183.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Iridium Coin Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.
Iridium Coin Trading
