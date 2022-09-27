iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,046 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock remained flat at $96.36 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 74,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,636. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28.

