iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 178,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,904 shares.The stock last traded at $115.41 and had previously closed at $113.42.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

