iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,033,779 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

