iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lifted by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,699,000 after acquiring an additional 367,614 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.