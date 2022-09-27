iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

