iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. 251,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,814. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

