iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,053,151 shares.The stock last traded at $32.43 and had previously closed at $31.95.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

