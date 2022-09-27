iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Bought by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of WOOD opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

