iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 8,544.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 63.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

