iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,560,396 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

