iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 7,785.0% in September

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a growth of 7,785.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 822,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 316,521 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,644,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after acquiring an additional 121,649 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RING stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. 126,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,123. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

