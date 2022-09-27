iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $208.55

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $208.55 and last traded at $209.08, with a volume of 9780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.20.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,139,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,389,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

