iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $211.21. 6,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,001. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.59.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

