iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

