iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $102.51

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.51 and last traded at $102.66, with a volume of 1317437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,499,000 after buying an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after buying an additional 294,926 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,038,000 after purchasing an additional 370,088 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 444,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

