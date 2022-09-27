iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $109.99. The company had a trading volume of 144,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,322. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

