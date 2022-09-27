iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $165.04

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $165.04 and last traded at $165.55, with a volume of 26312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.56.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

