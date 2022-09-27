iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $362.71

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $362.71 and last traded at $363.82, with a volume of 330605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $365.87.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

