iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 42,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,261 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $20.04.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

