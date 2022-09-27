iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of GOVT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. 16,347,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).
