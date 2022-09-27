iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the August 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,830. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

