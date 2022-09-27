IVERIC bio (ISEE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) in the last few weeks:
- 9/8/2022 – IVERIC bio had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2022 – IVERIC bio had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2022 – IVERIC bio had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/6/2022 – IVERIC bio was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 9/6/2022 – IVERIC bio had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.
- 8/19/2022 – IVERIC bio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 8/10/2022 – IVERIC bio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 8/2/2022 – IVERIC bio is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
IVERIC bio Trading Up 3.4 %
IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 72,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,888,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.55.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 322,004 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter.
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
