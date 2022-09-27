Jackpot (777) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Jackpot (777) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Jackpot has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jackpot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Jackpot Coin Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,770,855 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Jackpot
