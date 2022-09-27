Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,389. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 213,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.