Jadestone Energy plc (JSE) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 14th

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jadestone Energy Price Performance

Shares of JSE opened at GBX 71.15 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £329.64 million and a PE ratio of -29.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

