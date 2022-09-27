JLB & Associates Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in KLA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.64.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

