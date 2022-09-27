JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $119.16. 126,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Progressive

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

