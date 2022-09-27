JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,205 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 2.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.90. 82,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

