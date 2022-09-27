JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Silgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,257,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,224,000 after acquiring an additional 55,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. 5,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $48.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

