JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 164 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $694.27. 17,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,081. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $707.49 and its 200 day moving average is $673.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

