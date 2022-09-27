JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,534. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

