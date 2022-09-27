JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 4,128 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 2.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Copart by 4.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Copart by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. 39,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

