JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,868,000 after buying an additional 155,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $96.30. 33,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

