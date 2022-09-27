Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Gregory Bowles Sells 32,611 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 32,611 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. 2,650,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,389. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.53. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.





Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 441,206 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

