John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,977.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $15,300.00.

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BFI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.29. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

